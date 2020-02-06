Police arrest sex offender for exposing himself to softball team

HUNTSVILLE, Tex. (KBTX) - A registered sex offender has been arrested in Huntsville after police say he exposed himself to a high school softball team.
The Huntsville Police Department says Jimmy Giddens, 44, parked his van near the team and repeatedly exposed himself.
Police say Giddens fled before officers arrived, but a witness helped identify him. He later turned himself in at the police department.
He's being held in the Walker County jail and has been charged with indecency with a child by exposure.