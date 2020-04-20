P.V.A. working to help paralyzed veterans during social distancing

Social distancing has been hard on all of us. But for our paralyzed veterans, the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing has presented an unprecedented problem.

Across the nation, veterans who rely on caregivers coming into their homes on a daily basis are facing challenges going about their everyday activities.

Some, like National Treasurer of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (P.V.A.), Tom Wheaton, are lucky and can rely on family.

But he says, compared to his fellow members, he's in the minority.

"Some of us might feel like we're stuck in bed," Wheaton says.

Lack of access to the tools paralyzed veterans need, and a shortage of caregivers means some of these veterans are confined to their beds.

He says that can lead to even worse problems.

"We have those mental health issues and when I think of anxiety, I think of depression," Wheaton explains, "and for those in the military, PTSD. Those are becoming more prevalent."

But he says it's something the P.V.A. is working to fix by making sure every paralyzed veteran has the care they need to survive.

The P.V.A. distributes the funds to any and all paralyzed veterans who need assistance during this time.

