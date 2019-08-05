Pair arrested for drugs hidden in Whataburger, Crown Royal bags

Two Bryan residents have been arrested on drug charges after police found narcotics in Whataburger and Crown Royal bags.

Early Saturday morning, police stopped Justin Claridy, 30, and Latrisha Adams, 36, for outstanding warrants.

Officers found two Crown Royal bags in Claridy's backpack with several individually wrapped bags of K2 synthetic marijuana. The pair also had a Whataburger bag with multiple tablets of ecstasy inside.

Claridy was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and the outstanding warrant.

Adams was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the outstanding warrant.

