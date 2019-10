Two people were arrested in a Bryan hotel room for dealing cocaine on Tuesday.

Officer raided the room on Highway 21 around 1:00 p.m. after getting a search warrant. They found Lasentria Hall, 32, and Justin Flowers, 36, inside.

After searching the room, authorities found a bag of cocaine on the bed and a digital scale on the nightstand.

Hall and Flowers were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.