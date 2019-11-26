Pair of accidents causing traffic backup on Highway 6

A pair of accidents are causing traffic backups on Highway 6.

College Station fire and police are working a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes on Highway 6 just north of Harvey Road. The lefthand lane is closed right now.

According to family members of those involved, one person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Drivers should expect delays.

Another accident on Highway 6 is near University Drive. The two-vehicle accident is blocking a southbound lane just north of University Drive. Traffic is slowly passing in the other lane.