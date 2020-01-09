Pair of robbery suspects nabbed in Milam County

A pair of robbery suspects were arrested Thursday in Milam County, KBTX has confirmed.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office says Nathaniel Terry, 26, of Missouri and Kristian Chudje-Buegeler, 32, of Rockdale, are both in custody.

They're both wanted on robbery charges out of Missouri, according to Sheriff Chris White.

Terry was arrested after he showed up at a home at 4:45 a.m. Thursday and told the resident he had a flat tire and needed to use the phone. He then confessed his identity and the homeowner called 911.

Chudje-Buegeler was later arrested at a home outside Cameron, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chris White credits the arrests to the teamwork among several law enforcement agencies and "great footwork by deputies."

"Rest easy Milam County, I can assure you that there is an excellent group of men and women on guard and diligently serving you," said Sheriff White in a post on Facebook.