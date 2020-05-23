Parc at Traditions sees 45 new COVID-19 cases after additional testing

After a new round of testing Tuesday, Parc at Traditions has an additional 45 cases of COVID-19. Of those positive tests, 34 are residents and 11 are associates. There were 191 people tested, which included all residents and staff.

The senior living community says they scheduled private testing as part of a proactive effort. A similar facility owned by the company in Georgia had several positive cases after National Guard testing, so they wanted to expand testing at their Texas location as well.

Parc at Traditions has quarantined the positive residents in their apartments. They're also adding additional community sanitization by the Texas National Guard Saturday. Residents' vitals and conditions are checked three times each day. The no visitor policy remains in place. They're also keeping operations separate between independent living and assisted living/memory care areas.