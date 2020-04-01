Parents on the front lines of COVID-19 are having to make tough choices

Every time a doctor, nurse, or first responder reports for duty, they're putting their own health at risk by being exposed to COVID-19.

Jason and Devon Oechsle of Bryan have asked a close friend to watch over their 3-year-old daughter while they help save lives.

Those same workers then have to go home at the end of their shifts and interact with their families.

The possibility of passing along this new and highly contagious virus has forced many of them to make the tough choice of temporarily separating from their children.

Take, for example, Jason and Devon Oechsle, of Bryan.

Jason is a firefighter for the city of Bryan and Devon is a local ER nurse.

On Wednesday the couple made the difficult decision to send their 3-year-old daughter to live with a close family friend after Devon came into close contact with three patients that tested positive in her hospital.

"Jason and I just had to have a very hard conversation to send Ellie away for maybe a month to stay with my amazing friend Anita, who did not even hesitate to keep her for us," said Devon.

"I won't get to visit her. I won't get to hug her. I won't get to tuck her in at night. We have FaceTime, and that's it. For up to a month, or who knows how long and many of my coworkers have had to do the same," she said.

Devon posted her feelings and frustrations on Facebook Tuesday and her post has gone viral with close to 50,000 shares and nearly 70,000 likes.

Click here to read her full post.

"For heaven's sake, everyone, stay at home. The sooner this crap is over the quicker my kid can come home," she pleaded in her post.