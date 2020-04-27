Parishioners celebrate Pastor at College Station SDA Church

On Sunday, a local parish gave extra thanks to its pastor.

Members of College Station Seventh Day Adventist Church had a parade outside their pastor's home.

They wanted to say thanks to Pastor Bill Dudgeon and his wife Cali for all they have done during the pandemic.

"They've been doing so much to try to make sure we're online and engaged and still a community in spite of us being separated," said Michael Phillips, who organized the parade.

"Super kind, just really made my day, my week, my year really," said Pastor Bill Dudgeon.

College Station SDA Church has been streaming serviced online and holding zoom meetings.