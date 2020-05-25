Passengers at Easterwood Airport adjust to new TSA regulations

The McKenzie Terminal at Easterwood Airport would usually be filled with people traveling on Memorial Day. However, due to the pandemic, the airport resembled a ghost town on Monday.

Those that did decide to fly appreciated how quick the security process was, even with new TSA regulations in place to ensure the maximum safety of everyone passing through our airports.

Amanda Spreen was one of the airline passengers who traveled on Memorial Day. While she doesn’t notice a big difference in the TSA pre-flight procedures, she believes that the lack of people choosing to fly made getting through security so easy.

“It was actually faster than what the normal procedure would take because there are fewer people," said Spreen.

Spreen also mentioned that she noticed the majority of other people at the airport were wearing masks and practicing social distancing. In terms of getting on the plane, the biggest difference Spreen noticed was that she had to scan her own passport.

“You just had to put your ticket up to the shield and you couldn't really interact or touch the person behind the shield,” said Spreen.

Under new guidelines, TSA is allowing passengers to carry up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer and are routinely disinfecting surfaces within the security checkpoint area.

Of course, passengers are also encouraged to keep with social distancing and wear a mask.

