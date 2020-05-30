Peaceful group gathers in College Station to demand justice, equality

Dozens of people gathered Saturday at the corner of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station to protest in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Saturday's demonstration was much larger and louder than a smaller gathering on Friday at the same corner. Still, the event remained peaceful and respectful with people of all ages, races, and backgrounds coming together to send one message.

It was organized by two Aggie students, one of whom just graduated.

"I was really tired of just sitting around and tweeting. We wanted to call other people to action and make our voices heard," said Robin Ealy.

"I'm so overwhelmed by this turnout. I actually cried when I got here," said co-organizer Sarah Anderson. "We started this with two people and now there are easily more than one hundred people here. It gives me hope to see our community come together like this."

A steady stream of vehicles drove by, many honking to show their support for the protestors' message.

Many people held handmade signs that read "Black Lives Matter" or "I Can't Breathe."

Members of the Brazos Valley Chapter of the New Black Panther Nation rallied the group in chants including "Love, Peace, and Unity." They also shouted "Say his name: George Floyd. Say her name: Sandra Bland."

There will also be a prayer and demonstration Sunday at the corner of 29th Street and Texas Ave in Bryan from 5 - 8 p.m. hosted by Black Lives Matter B/CS.

