Teenager struck by train in Robertson County

Authorities are investigating an accident involving a teenager who was struck by a train Saturday morning in Hearne.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Wheelock Street and South Market Street.

The victim is an 18-year-old who was near the tracks along with a friend, according to the Hearne Police Department.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

A spokesman for the police department said the victim may have been attempting to retrieve a shoe that was on the tracks and was clipped by a Union Pacific train as it passed.

No crew members were injured, said Kristen South, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations for Union Pacific.

"Union Pacific is working with the Hearne Police Department to investigate why the pedestrian was walking along the tracks," said South.