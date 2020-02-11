Peeks of sun amid a damp extended forecast

Got the blues from the damp, dreary weather already? Fear not! Sunshine is coming soon-ish.

Rumbly start to Tuesday and Wednesday(?) : Areas north of OSR were able to get their tally since Sunday up and over an inch!

The rest of Tuesday features more of what we've seen already. A brisk, chilly north wind, periods of drizzle, and the occasional heavier shower. Don't expect to pick up a ton on the rain gauge today, but it'll probably be enough to keep the pavement wet for most of the day.

Front rolls through Wednesday : Our best chance of thunderstorms until probably next week could come just in time for the Wednesday morning commute, if not a bit earlier (late overnight). Areas of heavy rain will be a possibility at one of the worst travel times of the day, but it's looking more and more like we'll clear out by midday or shortly after.

We may even find some sun before the day is done, but Thursday and Friday looked to be the days we can bask in some cool sunshine.

Highs near 60 after a very chilly start to each morning, Thursday and Opening Day (or Valentine's Day) Friday look fantastic. Cloud cover will try to roll back into the area by the weekend, but the rain chance looks spotty at best, and there's no huge concern for lightning at the moment. We'll keep you posted!

Way down the pipeline, we may briefly settle back into another wet pattern to start next week.