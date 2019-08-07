Residents report multiple burglaries in the College Station complex

Authorities are warning residents to lock their doors after a string of burglaries in a College Station neighborhood.

The Texas A&M University Police Department says it received four reports of burglaries at an apartment complex in the 500 block of George Bush Drive West between July 29 and August 5.

Victims on multiple floors say the thieves stole money, video games, food and cleaning supplies.

According to police, the victims were not present when the burglaries happened and there were no signs of forced entry.

Officers encourage anyone with information to contact the A&M Police Department at (979) 845-2345.

Police are also reminding citizens of the following safety tips.

- Secure doors and windows to your residence when leaving for the day.

- Secure valuables in locked desks/cabinets or take them with you whenever possible.

- If you observe or have safety concerns, such as mechanical issues with doors or locks, report them to staff immediately.

- If you observe suspicious activity, report it to the police immediately.