Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight

The Perseid Meteor Shower is at its peak again tonight, and good news is that viewing shouldn't be bad for most of the Brazos Valley. The biggest things viewers will be fighting: a few clouds and moonlight.

The moon is 92% full tonight which may dim our view of them a bit more. On average, there will be 50 or more meteors shooting across the sky each hour. It is best to get away from the city lights and give your eyes a few minutes to adjust.

For dedicated stargazers, if you do want total darkness for viewing, the moon sets at 5:02AM and twilight begins at 5:23AM which means you have about a 20 minute window of complete darkness if you're willing to set an alarm.

