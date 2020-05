The Bryan Police Department is investigating after a suspect was caught on camera breaking into a local grocery store.

On March 23, police say the suspect caused $500 worth of damage at Lampo's Grocery Store at 4311 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Police say nothing appeared to be taken from the store.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS. Refer to Case #BP200300790.

Police say callers can remain anonymous.