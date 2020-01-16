Person of interest identified in New Year's Eve homicide case in College Station

UPDATE: A person of interest, currently incarcerated on unrelated charges, has been identified as 23-year-old Ricardo Ramirez. That's according to an alert issued on Thursday by College Station police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CSPD or Brazos County Crime Stoppers if they have details that may be relevant to this case.

------------------------------------

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for killing a College Station woman.

Ashli Stewart, 20, was found dead inside her apartment around 3:20 pm. on December 31, 2019. Investigators believe Stewart was killed between 1:30 - 3:15 p.m. They said there was evidence found inside the apartment that shows her death to be intentional and "at the hands of an unknown person."

Officers said she was last seen alive at 1:30 p.m. but declined to say where and by whom. They also have declined to elaborate on exactly how she may have been killed.

The College Station Police Department and Brazos County Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information about Stewart's murder, or people near her apartment around the time of her death, to contact them at 979-775-TIPS (8477). You can also use their website or mobile app.

To find the app go to your cell phone's app store and search P3Tips.

Authorities say you don't have to give your name when you contact Crime Stoppers. You will be given a special coded number.