Person of interest in New Year's Eve murder charged with child pornography possession

A person of interest in Ashli Stewart's New Year's Eve murder is facing more charges after police found child pornography on his iPad.

Ricardo Ramirez, 23, was arrested on January 7 with a stolen pistol along with some marijuana and methamphetamine. College Station police say they "found with property which was linked to the scene" of Stewart's murder.

During his arrest, officers found an iPad in Ramirez's car. After going through the device, they found five lewd videos of underage girls.

Ramirez is now facing five counts of possession of child pornography in addition to his theft and drug charges.

Ramirez hasn't been officially charged with the murder of Stewart.