Pet Talk - Pet Therapy

This week on Pet Talk, Kit Darling and her pup Daschle are talking about pet therapy. Darling says pets don't pass judgment like humans do and their presence can help with people's health conditions.

"With pet therapy, it can lower blood pressure, relieve stress and anxiety, decrease loneliness, increase activities," Darling said. "Daschle is part of Aggieland Pets with a Purpose and we go to schools, nursing homes, hospitals."

Darling says the wiener dog has helped with physical, occupational and speech therapy.

"He has brought lots of smiles to the people in the Brazos Valley and when I'm out with him, people will recognize him," Darling said.

For more information about Pet Therapy, visit the Aggieland Pets with a Purpose website.