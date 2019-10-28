Pet Talk - Separation Anxiety

Separation anxiety is something many pets have that we don't realize.

Kit Darling, infection control coordinator at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, says it's a condition born from love.

Signs include excessive barking, whining, having accidents even though they're house trained, and destructive behaviors, like chewing or scratching.

But Darling says there are some things you can do to help. Counter-conditioning is giving the pet something they enjoy when they're in scary or stressful situations.

"Say for one that's fearful of being left, give them a favorite treat, a kong stuffed with a treat, puzzle toys, something to occupy their time that they only get when they're left," said Darling.