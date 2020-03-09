Pet Talk: Annual vet school open house

The Texas A&M vet school is hosting their 27th Annual Open House.

The all-day family-friendly event will be full of animal-related fun incorporating the entire veterinarian complex and coordinated by hundreds of vet school undergrads.

Part of the day at the open house there will be an exhibit called Teddy Bear Surgery where students of all ages can dress like a real vet surgeon and perform a mock surgery.

The main goal of the event is to provide an inside look at the veterinary world for anyone who is interested in the progression or anyone who is simply curious.

It's happening at the vet school at Texas A&M on March 28 at 9 a.m. The event is free to the public, no registration is required.