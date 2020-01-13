Pet Talk: First Aid for pets

Sometimes pets get hurt, and in an emergency, it's important to be prepared.

Kit Darling with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences recommends saving a couple of important numbers on your phone.

"Have your veterinarian's number," said Darling. "Also, the local emergency clinic in your area... and the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center."

You can also look into online or community first aid courses.

Stock a first aid kit with items like cotton balls, gauze, adhesive tape, an ice pack, disposable gloves, alcohol wipes, a flashlight, towels, and saline eye solution.

"Another thing that you could put in there is liquid dishwashing detergent because your pet has gotten into something and you need to bathe them," said Darling.

Pet owners should also check with their veterinarian before giving their pets any type of medication.

For more information, visit vetmed.tamu.edu.

