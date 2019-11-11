Pet Talk: Genetic Testing

Genetic testing can tell you a lot about your pets.

Gus Cothran with the A&M College of Veterinary Medicine says there are two basic benefits of genetic testing.

"One is to learn something about the ancestry of the animal and the other is to look at genes that are related to particular traits, and to see if your pet might have a particular mutation that might make it susceptible to getting a genetic disease," said Cothran.

The process is simple. Cothran says all that is needed to do the test is a sample from either saliva, hair, or blood.

For more information, visit vetmed.tamu.edu