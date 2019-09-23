Pet Talk: Protecting your pets from rabies

Rabies is a deadly disease that can harm pets, wildlife, and people. Luckily, thanks to modern medicine, it is also easily preventable through vaccinations and responsible pet ownership.

Emily Tran and Taylor Sheffield with Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine were on BVTM on Monday to talk about why it is important to get your pets vaccinated.

Rabies can spread to any mammal, including humans, but not to birds, fish, reptiles, or amphibians. The virus is diagnosed in cats more than any other domestic animal, but it is most commonly seen in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, coyotes, and foxes.

While there is no treatment for rabies, the disease is completely preventable with vaccines. Dogs, cats, ferrets, horses, and livestock can all be vaccinated against the rabies virus.

