Pet Talk: Providing enrichment for a pet bird

Exotic birds require a lot of attention and stimulation if they're being kept as pets.

Sabryna Scott with the Texas A&M Schubot Exotic Bird Health Center says many owners don't realize that birds need a lot of mental stimulation.

"It can be really easy to do at home," said Scott. "Something just as simple as moving things around in their cage, giving them lots of toys and things to play with and chew on-- they love to destroy and shred things."

Birds can also pick up words or phrases that they hear you say or that they hear on the radio.

