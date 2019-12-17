Pet Talk: Stones in Large Animals

Stones can be an important health issue in large animals, like sheep and goats, but it can also affect many different creatures.

Evelyn Mackay with Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences says the stones can form in the kidneys or bladder. If the stones move far enough through the urinary tract, it can affect their ability to urinate, which can be life-threatening.

"It's really important if people suspect their animals can't urinate or cant' urinate completely that their veterinarian, because prompt treatment is important," said Mackay.

If caught early, treatment can be a short, simple procedure, but complex surgeries can sometimes be necessary for older stones.

Signs can include a loss of appetite, teeth grinding, and unusual posture.