Pet Talk: Veterinary Technician Week

Veterinary Technician Week is October 13-19 this year and the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences is recognizing Vet Techs.

Marina Harrison says Vet Techs are the nurse equivalents in the veterinary world.

"We are anastheiaologist technicians. We are radiology technicians. We are O.R. technicians," said Harrison. "We work in private practice, so anything from vaccines to hurt paws."

The list goes on and on with the various roles Vet Techs can fill.

"It keeps you on your toes," said Harrison. "It is a fast-paced industry and you have to stay on your education and maintain that."

To become a licensed Vet Tech, you're required to have a two-year associate's degree from an AVMA accredited institution and pass state and national boards.

For more information, visit vetmed.tamu.edu.