Pet Talk: planning ahead for your pets in case of disaster

There's an important event happening at Kyle Field helping you plan ahead for disasters for your pets.

The veterinarian emergency team at Texas A&M recommends that you have a "go box" in case of an emergency. It's most important to have food and water for your pet. If your pet requires medication, make sure you have that handy. Other essentials include water dishes, toys blankets and a trash bag for waste.

There will also be other state and local emergency agencies to display their equipment and capabilities.

The Plan Ahead, Be Prepared event takes place at Kyle Field on February 10 at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It is free to attend.