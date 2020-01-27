Pet Talk: Staying environmentally conscious with your pets

If you're trying to be environmentally conscious, one place you can make some changes is with your pets.

One major thing pet owners should know is that it is important to spay and neuter all your pets. The feral cat population can cause havoc in the environment because they can compete with native wildlife such as raccoons for prey.

Pet owners should also think about environmentally safe pet products such as biodegradable waste bags. Water consummation is another thing to look at while bathing your animals. Keep baths at a minimum to conserve more water.