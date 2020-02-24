Pet Talk: What you need to know about barn cats

In this week's Pet Talk, Darby McKenzie from Aggieland Humane Society shares her insight on barn cats.

Barn cats are typically outdoor cats that may be friendly but oftentimes like to sit out and act as an organic pest control around your property. Darby says, however, having a barn cat comes with some responsibilities.

"We do recommend that if you're going to have a barn cat, make sure that they are spayed and nurtured," Darby said. "Having them spayed and nurtured is going to help them do their job better."

Locally, barn cats can be found at Aggieland Humane Society but you can also find them at other shelters or vet offices. It is important to make sure your cats stay healthy by keeping an eye on them since they are outdoors.