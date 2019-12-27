Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Nougat

Nougat is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for

December 27, 2019.

Watch the video to learn more about the 8-week-old Catahoula Leopard dog/Mix.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. AHS is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can reach the center at (979) 775-5755, or visit their website for more information on how you can adopt a pet. You can find a link in the related links section.