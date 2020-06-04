Petition calls for removing Sul Ross statue at Texas A&M

As the country and college campuses look at the ongoing racial tensions from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a new petition is asking for Texas A&M University to remove the statue of Lawrence Sullivan "Sully" Ross statue from the A&M campus.

Floyd, a African American man, died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day. His death has prompted protests, riots and a discussion about our nation's racial history.

Ross is a key figure in Texas A&M's history and is beloved by thousands of Aggies. His statue is right in the heart of campus. Many Aggies have placed pennies on him to do well on their assignments and exams over the years. A new petition on Change.org says it's time to remove the statue from campus to become more inclusive.

Find out more about the "Sully" statue, it's history on campus and traditions surrounding it in the related links.

A group called Aggies Respect say in their online petition that, while Ross had a huge impact on Texas A&M, his background as a Confederate General during the Civil War is cause for concern. The group also talks about how Confederate statues at the University of Texas in Austin were removed several years ago and think that should also happen here.

The Ross statue dates back to 1918.

There are of course many opinions on whether this should happen or not. Some people on campus Thursday said they aren't surprised this is coming up.

"I thought about it the other day. I figured that that was going to come up and so I don't think it's wrong to relocate it. I know that there's so much significance behind the statue and behind Sul Ross, our university and so I would hate to see it go," said former Texas A&M University student Bailee Bruce.

​Nearly 5,000 people have signed the petition. The group plans to present it to the Texas A&M Chancellor, President and Vice President for Student Affairs.

There has been a movement in recent years to remove "Sully", but so far the oldest sculpture on campus has stayed.