Petroleum expert says oil futures indicative of larger problems on Wall Street

On Monday, the price of oil did something strange.

The price for a barrel of crude oil went negative briefly.

But what does that really mean?

Is oil worthless?

Did the entire energy sector go belly-up overnight?

First News at Four talked to two experts, one on the economy and the other on petroleum to try and explain how the price of oil could go negative.

First, we spoke with Raymond Robertson. He is a political economist with the Texas A&M Bush School of government.

Robertson said while it sounds like the end of the world, it's really a simple problem.

"There's just too much oil and nowhere to put it all," said Robertson.

He says the main problem is that the main U.S. oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma is nearly at capacity.

He says that's where the price can go negative.

"We're not talking about the price of a tangible oil," Robertson explains, "we're talking about the price of a future delivery of oil."

With no place to store the oil, the futures that will become real in May posed a serious problem for "buyers"

But petroleum economics researcher and Texas A&M professor, Ruud Weijermars, says this could be indicative of a larger financial problem on Wall Street.

"We will have to look into what really causes this," Weijermars explains, "who is behind this because I think the Federal Trade Commission may need to investigate this whole situation."

