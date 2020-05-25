Next phase of Fun For All Playground set to open in August

While many of us were at home during this pandemic, construction did not stop on the second phase of the Fun For All Playground.

The playground, located at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station, is built for people of all abilities to be able to enjoy.

One of the playground organizers, Lisa Aldrich, says they were so excited when phase one opened last August.

“It was amazing, and I think the city was surprised at how busy this playground is all the time,” said Aldrich.

Phase one included a playground set, accessible swings, and a splash pad. But for the last two months, the park has been closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. The city of College Station says they are waiting for guidance from Governor Greg Abbott to open it back up because of the splash pad.

Phase two will include sensory stations, a merry-go-round, and the Carolyn and John David Crow Field.

This is all made possible by community-backed organizations like the Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, College Station Noon Lions Club, along with the City of College Station and multiple donors.

“We talk a lot in our society about being inclusive and we try to teach being inclusive. With this playground, they are including each other and playing with each other and I think in some ways that works a whole lot better than telling them to include people,” said Aldrich.

Ten-year-old Khailee Lewis says she goes to the park often with her family and loves the new playground because it’s safe for everyone.

“No matter what you look like or no matter how you are built, you can always find a good friend,” said Lewis.

Aldrich says they plan to open phase two at the beginning of August and are planning to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, if allowed by the guidance from the Governor.

