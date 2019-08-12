Philadelphia mom accused of attacking 3-year-old daughter with machete

A 3-year-old girl is recovering after Philadelphia police say her mother attacked her Sunday night with a machete.

Lauren Rodriguez sits in the back of a police car after being accused of attacking her 3-year-old daughter with a machete. (Source: KYW via CNN)

Lauren Rodriguez, 34, faces multiple charges including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Officers say Rodriguez sliced her young daughter with a machete six times, including on her knee, shoulder and head.

“I seen the daughter with her head split open from her mother with a machete,” said neighbor Pauline Williams.

Williams described seeing a bloody mess after another neighbor rushed to rescue the injured child.

“I just started crying. I felt so bad about it. It was just too sad for anybody. From the youngest to the oldest that was out here - took it real hard. The whole block was crying,” she said.

Philadelphia police have not yet said what led Rodriguez to allegedly attack her 3-year-old daughter, but police said a similar incident happened on the same block a week ago.

Investigators say Reinaldo Bermudez, 41, cut someone with a different machete. Neighbors say he's the father of that girl who was hurt Sunday night.

The girl suffered skull fractures and multiple lacerations on her head, shoulder and knee. At last check, she was in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

