Research continues to help gauge interest in a College Station YMCA

Some Brazos County residents are set to receive calls to gauge their interest in the creation of a YMCA in College Station.

The City of College Station and the YMCA of Greater Williamson County have teamed up for the research.

"Williamson County asked the National YMCA to use their usual research group to once again determine the viability of a YMCA," said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. "Most importantly, how many people would have an interest and how many programs would they need to bring?"

Mooney said the company will be making calls to more than 600 families in Brazos County.

He's been pushing for a College Station YMCA for years but says it's finally starting to look realistic.

"Everyone in the city of College Station would be able to come to the YMCA and use it to its fullest abilities," he said.

When local mother Shawna Walker heard a YMCA could be in College Station's future, she was excited.

"Oh, I've dreamt of that for years," said Walker. "I heard rumors about it a while back."

Walker said she usually takes her children to local parks to exercise and have fun but if a YMCA came to town, it would change everything.

"I love the YMCA because it's for the whole family," said Walker. "You can go as a group; it's not just for adults."

Mayor Mooney said the YMCA is proposing the monthly family fee to be $65 to $86.

"If I can do all of that stuff without breaking the bank, that's huge,' said Walker.

Mayor Mooney said once they crunch the numbers, present the plan to city council and iron out the details, they're going to the voters in November 2021.

"Okay, voters, what do you want to do?" said Mooney. "Is this what you want to have in your backyard? Is this what you want to have for your family?"

Walker says yes.

"Absolutely. There are lots of families coming to the area. The community has expanded and so a YMCA would serve that growing population," said Walker.

Mooney said they don't have an estimated cost for the building since they're still working out the location and what will be offered.