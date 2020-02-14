Pickup truck driver airlifted after crash with 18-wheeler

A crash between an 18-wheeler and pickup truck sent one driver to the hospital Friday morning in Grimes County. The pickup driver had to be flown to a nearby trauma facility.

Authorities say the pickup was heading southbound on FM 2562 while the semi-truck was driving east on FM 149 around 6:00 a.m. The pickup failed to yield the right of way when the crash happened. The driver was given a citation. The semi-truck driver was taken to a Bryan hospital.

Grimes County Sheriff's Office, DPS, CHI PHI medical, and Richards Fire Department were all at the scene.