No serious injuries after pickup truck rolls off Highway 6 exit ramp

A pickup truck rolled off an exit ramp on Highway 6 near University Drive on Sunday afternoon in College Station.

It happened just before 4:00 p.m. on the SH 30 exit ramp off southbound Highway 6 between University and Harvey Road.

No other vehicles were involved in the rollover.

Family members tell KBTX nobody in the truck was seriously injured.

Police are looking into how it happened. Roads were wet at the time of the accident, but it's unknown if that played a factor in the wreck.

