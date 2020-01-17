Pickup truck slams into parked SUV in Bryan neighborhood

A Bryan man had to chase down the driver of a pickup truck who tried to leave a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. in the Copperfield neighborhood in east Bryan on Brompton Lane.

Neighbors tell KBTX it appeared the driver of a pickup truck took a corner in the subdivision too fast, lost control of the vehicle, and slammed into an SUV that was parked in the driveway of a home.

The force of the impact was enough to flip the SUV onto its side.

The owners of the vehicle say they were asleep inside their home when it happened and when they went outside they saw the driver of the truck trying to leave the area.

The pickup truck broke down only a few yards away from the home where the crash happened, but witnesses said that's when the driver abandoned the truck and tried to run away.

The owner of the SUV then chased the suspect until the police arrived and took him into custody.

Nobody was seriously injured.

The name of the pickup driver was not immediately available.