Pier1 Imports in College Station closing

Pier 1 Imports location in College Station will close as a part of the retail chain's downsizing efforts.

A manager at the location on George Bush Dr. and Texas Ave. confirmed the closure to KBTX.

On Jan. 6, Pier 1 Imports announced they will be closing 450 storefront locations. The date of the closing is unknown.

Due to the closing of the store, prices on in-store merchandise have been lowered to clear inventory.

The decision to close up to 450 of the brand's more than 900 stores was announced after the company weathered a 13% drop in sales during the final quarter of 2019.

