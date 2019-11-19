Pies with a purpose in Round Top

“When you walk through that door we hope that: Not only we feed your stomach, but we feed your soul and that’s the goal,” said JB Royer, owner of Royers Round Top Café.

In the small, but iconic Texas town of Round Top, Royers Round Top Café has been serving upscale comfort food classics like the shrimp stuffed grilled quail, “Lil’ Miss Red’s grilled rack of Lamb,” and the Sunday special, “Conlee’s Fried Chicken Dinner.” Not only is their comfort food a big draw, but an even bigger draw to Royers Round Top Café is their pies.

Royers Round Top Café has an expansive pie menu, which includes 15 pies. Some of the pies they are known for are: Junk Berry Pie, Texas Trash, and Sweet ‘N Salty. According to Royer, they created their legendary pie recipes by putting a spin on basic pie recipes.

Making pies during the holidays? The best advice owner, JB Royer, can give for people during the holidays is preparation. “I stress preparation, preparation, preparation, preparation. You do not need to go buy a store bought crust.”

Royer suggests making your pie crust at home ahead of big events like Thanksgiving and freezing it, so you are ready to go. The same thing goes for fillings. “Thanksgiving is already going to have enough on that stove, so if you can get that done ahead of time, it’s perfect.”

If you don’t live in Round Top, Royers Round Top Café ships fresh pies nationwide, and they can even be sent worldwide to troops with an APO and FPO. According to Royer they are looking to ship 5,000 pies during the holidays.

Royers Round Top Café is giving customers the chance to give back during the holidays. They are giving customers the option to donate $5 of their pie purchase to the Lone Survivor Foundation, the Boots Campaign, the Brookwood Community, or Pine Cove.

“That was part of us giving back to the community, and that’s one of our ways to give back, so this was just an added bonus. If you go online and purchase a pie, it’s going to pop up a box and you get to choose which organization to give that gives dollars back to.”

Beyond pies, you can also order your Thanksgiving dinner at Royers Round Top Café, and pick it up on Wednesday, November 27.

“We do a roasted or fried turkey, all the sides: mashed potatoes, creamed corn, and jalapeno cheese grits, green beans, squash casserole, grandma’s giblet gravy, and cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole. Whatever you want we will make it for you and have it ready for you with directions on how to heat it and you’re good to go.” Orders for Thanksgiving food need to be placed by Sunday, November 24. For details, call the café in Round Top, 979-249-3611.

The Royer’s family also just opened a new restaurant in Brenham in August. It is called Royer’s Alamo Kitchen and is located 302 East Alamo Street.

