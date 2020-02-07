‘Plan ahead, be prepared’ at Texas A&M disaster readiness event

The Texas A&M Superfund Center is hosting “Plan Ahead, Be Prepared,” a disaster readiness event for the whole family.

On Monday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., you can visit Kyle Field Plaza for the free event that will provide preparation tips for a variety of hazards related to natural disasters.

In conjunction with Texas A&M’s Disaster Week 2020, preparedness activities include learning how to protect your home, how to assemble a first aid kits, how to keep your pets safe, and how to plan your family’s evacuation route.

More information is below in the official release from the Texas A&M Superfund Center:

In conjunction with Texas A&M’s Disaster Week 2020, the Texas A&M Superfund Research Center will bring together members of the emergency response community to share with students, faculty, and staff valuable tips on planning ahead.

“Plan Ahead Be Prepared” will be held on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kyle Field Plaza, during which members of the Texas A&M community can get tips on being prepared for a variety of hazards related to natural disasters, including how to protect your home, assembling first aid kits, keeping pets safe, and planning evacuation routes.

In addition to the Superfund Research Center, participating organizations from Texas A&M include the Geochemical & Environmental Research Group, the Hazard Reduction & Recovery Center, the Health Science Center, the Office of Safety & Security, the campus chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals, the Texas Water Resources Institute, and the Veterinary Emergency Team.

Participating organizations from the community and the state include the American Red Cross, Baylor Scott & White Health, the Brazos County Health District Emergency Preparedness, the Brazos Valley Citizen Corps/Community Emergency Response Team, Brazos Fellowship, the National Weather Service, Brookshire Brothers and Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy, Catholic Charities of Central Texas, the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Military Department’s 6th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the United Way of the Brazos Valley/2-1-1 Texas, and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Each organization will have informational tables at which team members will discuss their efforts related to disaster preparedness and tips to help Aggies prepare in all capacities—protecting their homes, families, and pets—in the event of an emergency.

“Educating the public on the hazards related to all types of disaster events is incredibly important,” said Arlean Rohde, Superfund Center manager. “Awareness and preparation are key; knowing the potential hazards and taking the necessary steps to protect yourself, your family, and your pets can make the difference between life and death.”

The event is free and open to the public.

In addition, the Superfund Research Center will sponsor a blood drive with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center on that day, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kyle Field Plaza. Donors can pre-register to give blood HERE.

The Texas A&M Superfund Research Center is a National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)-funded program comprising researchers from across the Texas A&M campus and several other academic centers that aim to comprehensively evaluate hazards of exposures to chemical mixtures and potential adverse health impacts to those affected by natural disasters, such as hurricanes. A goal of the center is to develop better, faster, more informative tools that can aid in decision-making for planning and response to environmental contamination events.

For more information, contact Rohde at arohde@cvm.tamu.edu or 979.862.4063.

