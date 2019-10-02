Planned Parenthood to open 18,000-square-foot facility near Missouri-Illinois border

(CNN) - Planned Parenthood is opening a new facility that performs abortions about 15 miles from the Missouri-Illinois border.
The 18,000-square-foot center in Fairview Heights, Illinois is scheduled to be open for patients in mid-October.
Earlier this year, Missouri passed a bill that banned abortions after 8 weeks, but that law did not take effect before a federal judge blocked it in August.
It would have allowed judges to sentence physicians to 15 years in prison for performing abortions after the 8-week mark.
Planned Parenthood says the new facility will be able to serve more than 5,000 people.
