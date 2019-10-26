Plaque dedicated to local teen who passed away in car crash

A special presentation took place on Saturday afternoon honoring a local teenager whose life was taken too soon.

A plaque dedicated to Kelby Jasinski was presented in Downtown Burton. He was 15 years old when he died in a car crash along SH 21 west of Bastrop in Caldwell County in 2018.

His family tells KBTX that he was passionate about firefighting and helping others. They add that his dream was to be the president of the state board of the State Firemen's' Fire Marshall Association (SFFMA.).

The plaque was presented by the Fire Chief of Burton, the Mayor of Burton and Donny Boggs of the SFFMA.