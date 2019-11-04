Plea hearing rescheduled for suspect in Hazana Anderson’s death

A man connected to the death of one-year-old Hazana Anderson is still waiting for his plea hearing in Galveston County.

Kenny Hewett was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse. The hearing was supposed to happen last week, but the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office says it’s still on the trial docket.

Investigators believe Hewett and Hazana’s mother, TiAundra Christon, are responsible for injuring the baby to the point of death and then dumping her body into a Galveston County lake.

Hewett's new plea hearing is set for Friday, November 8 at 9 a.m.