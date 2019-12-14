Polar Express visits Hearne Depot

Kids in Robertson County had a special tour Saturday afternoon.

The Polar Express made a special stop at the Hearne Depot and transported children on a North Pole adventure.

Dozens of kids participated in the event's first year here.

Children also watched a Polar Express story inside the depot and were given gifts from Santa Claus and some of his elves.

Students from Hearne High School also helped make the day special.

"We're basically just giving the kids something to do around Christmas because it's a small town and there is nothing local to do for the kids so we're just trying to keep everything within the community and let everybody come out and have a good time," said Lamarquin McGrew, a Hearne High School Student who is in their Culinary Arts, National Honor Society and FCLA programs.

“Some kids around Hearne, they've never had the experience to do, ride a train or do anything like this so I felt it was a good impact on kids to have this type of opportunity," said Breonna Bryant, a Hearne High School Student in National Honor Society and FFA.

"We don't have tracks that run in front of the depot so we had to get a kiddie train but we had a tremendous turnout. We sold out every train.

We ran six trains," said Jan Batson, a Curator at the Hearne Depot.

Money raised from the event will support the Depot and its history there.

Organizers hope to make it an annual program.