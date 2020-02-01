Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

This still image taken from video provided by WPEC CBS 12 News shows emergency responders at the scene of a shooting at the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Fatalities were caused by gunfire that erupted at a funeral according to authorities. (WPEC CBS 12 News via AP)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 4:29 PM, Feb 01, 2020

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shootings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Victory City Church.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene.

The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

Police said at least 13 rounds were fired.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 