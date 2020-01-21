Police: Mother says she killed 3 kids found in Phoenix home

Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children.

Responding officers found three children, ages 7 months, 2 years and 3 years, unresponsive at a Phoenix home. They were pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and fire officials provided first aid. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/Facebook)

A 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were found dead inside the family’s home Monday.

Police said Tuesday that the 22-year-old mother admitted to harming her three children and has been booked into jail.

Phoenix firefighters say they received a call from the home reporting a drowning involving three children. Police also were called. First responders performed CPR and provided first aid, but the children were pronounced dead.

Police said there was no obvious trauma to the children and that it was too early to determine how they died.

Child welfare officials say they didn’t have any earlier contacts or abuse reports involving the family.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.