Police: Man entered unlocked home, tried to assault resident

Police say a man walked into an unlocked Bryan home and tried to assault the resident.

Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, the victim told police a man, later identified as Jonathan Molina, 24, entered her home through the back door without her permission.

Once inside, police say Molina asked to rub the victim’s feet while gratifying himself. He then admitted to touching himself outside the home while looking at the victim through the window.

The victim called 9-1-1, and the suspect fled.

Bryan police detectives circulated a description within the department, and a female officer recognized the suspect as Molina by his chipped front tooth. Furthermore, the officer reported being “hit on” by Molina at a crime scene.

Police conducted a lineup, and the victim identified Molina’s image as the suspect, saying she “can’t forget his eyes.”

Molina, a Bryan resident, is charged with burglary of a habitation. Intent to commit assault charges are pending. His bond is set at $20,000.