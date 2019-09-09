Police: Man on drugs leaves behind trail of damage in local neighborhood

College Station police say a man used a brick to break several windows of a duplex Sunday afternoon as he was searching for a woman he knows. He also rammed a gate at a nearby water treatment plant.

The damage happened just after 1:00 p.m. near Spring Loop and Autumn Circle.

The victim at the duplex told police she was home and saw the suspect walking through her yard and then heard him banging on the backyard gate door and the front windows.

Police say Jorge Armando Covarrubias, 38, of College Station, then used a brick to break two of the windows of the home and began yelling for a woman who does not live at the residence. The victim said after he broke the windows, she feared for her life and took off running from the residence until police arrived.

Around the same time police also responded to a water treatment plant nearby where Covarrubias allegedly rammed a gate and asked an employee if he had seen the woman he was searching for.

Covarrubias was arrested at the University Dog Park after officers found him in a ditch. Police said he was highly agitated and had scratch marks all over his body. Officers noted in a report that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

He was charged with DWI, Criminal Trespassing and two counts of Criminal Mischief.

His bonds total $13,000.

